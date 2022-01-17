While recording Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan,’ Eren’s voice actor couldn’t stop crying for the character.

Season 4 of the Attack on Titan anime is drawing to a close, and things are looking bleak for Eren Jaeger and his friends.

Even if Paradis Island escapes Marley’s wrath, it’s difficult to say whether the characters will ever be the same.

Perhaps this is why Yuki Kaji, Eren’s Japanese voice actor, became emotional while recording the final episodes.

How old is Eren in Season 4 of ‘Attack on Titan,’ and how old was he when the show first aired?

Eren has never had it easy in Attack on Titan, but in the final season, the anime’s main character undergoes some significant changes.

His demeanor changes after the four-year time jump, though he’s still hellbent on securing freedom for himself and his comrades.

He switches from an energizing rage to a more calm and controlled rage.

Eren becomes disillusioned after discovering what’s outside the walls, and viewers can see it in his expressions and hear it in his voice.

His viewpoint shifts, and he embarks on a perilous journey.

In the fourth season, he’s almost unrecognizable.

Eren has suffered greatly as a result of the passage of time, and it’s difficult not to sympathize with him.

The actor who has played him since the beginning of Attack on Titan is clearly moved by his plight.

Yuki Kaji claims to have cried while recording the new episodes.

Do Eren and Mikasa End Up Together in ‘Attack on Titan’?

Yuki Kaji, Eren’s voice actor, reflected on how much Eren has changed since Attack on Titan began in an interview with NHK Japan.

Kaji had this to say about the character’s evolution, courtesy of ComicBook.com:

“At the time, I couldn’t stop thinking about [it]when I was reading the script and dubbing some scenes from home on my own.”

Even though I had read the manga and knew what would happen, when it came to acting, I truly felt Eren’s pain and couldn’t stop crying.”

It’s probably no surprise that the voice actor cares deeply about Eren.

After all, he knows more about Attack on Titan’s plot than anyone.

And seeing him sever ties with his friends and travel to…

