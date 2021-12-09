While responding to her detractors, Jessica Alba says, “People don’t want me to win.”

While getting ready with Kate Hudson in her latest YouTube video, Jessica Alba explained why she doesn’t “really need validation” from haters who “don’t want me to win.”

Jessica Alba has given up on appeasing Internet trolls.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, she posted a new video to her YouTube channel.

8 while getting ready for the day together, the actress and founder of the Honest Company sat down virtually with Kate Hudson to discuss fitness routines, Kate’s upcoming role in Knives Out 2, and the true cost of fame.

Kate inquired about Jessica’s company and whether she felt it was initially taken seriously by others as the two friends chatted and applied their makeup.

Jessica said, “I think it took them a minute to catch up to me, Hollywood.”

“I don’t know why, but I’ve always had to deal with haters in this industry.”

People don’t want me to succeed in the entertainment industry.”

When it came to dealing with critics, Kate seemed to understand.

“It seems to happen to everyone at some point in their career,” she responded.

“Hollywood is a lot of things: it’s a lot of fun, you get paid to do what you love, you’re creative, you’re working with the best people, you’re having incredible experiences, and you’re getting paid to do what you love.”

Then there’s the flip side, which can be downright brutal.

That’s a moment I believe everyone has.”

Jessica revealed that the idea of fame has taken on a negative connotation in her mind since appearing in blockbusters like Fantastic Four and Sin City in the early 2000s.

“Actually, that’s my least favorite part of it all,” she admitted.

“I can’t say I’m not grateful for the opportunity to build a business that I’m passionate about, but it’s not why I’ve ever loved it.”

She also stated that she “didn’t really need validation” from anyone other than the users of her products.

Kate agreed, “It’s a grueling business.”

“I sometimes think that when people have this desire to be famous, it appears interesting on the surface, but…fasten your seatbelt.”

Jessica admitted that she’s “always [has]been a performer” and “loves doing that,” but she’s also developed a strong business sense. “I definitely have much more of a business prowess,” she added.

“I’m naturally good at business.”

I adore…

