While she is hospitalized for serious physical assault injuries, her husband is arrested.

While she is in the hospital for serious assault injuries, her husband is arrested.

After allegedly assaulting his wife, the husband of a well-known Bollywood actress has been arrested and charged.

Sam Bombay, Poonam Pandey’s husband, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Department earlier this month after the actress filed an assault complaint against him, according to the Times of India.

Pandey was reportedly taken to the hospital with head, eye, and face injuries.

The incident’s details are still unknown at this time.

Pandey’s current condition is also unknown.

The actress, who has appeared in films such as Nasha and Touch the Fire, was still in the hospital at the time of the last report.

At this time, she hasn’t issued a statement.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police confirmed to ANI that “a case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).”

According to the Times of India, “the actress suffered serious injuries to her head, eyes, and face.” An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Sam Bombay, Poonam Pandey’s husband, was arrested by Mumbai cops after she reported an alleged assault.https:t.coKEwpTpcXAo

Bombay was also arrested in September 2020, just days after he and Pandey married, for the second time.

When the incident occurred, they were on their honeymoon in Goa.

Bombay was accused of assaulting, molesting, and threatening Pandey, according to Pandey’s complaint.

Shortly after, Bombay was apprehended in Goa.

Bombay was charged under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 353 (injury), 353 (insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 354 (outraging modesty) for that incident.

“Our argument escalated and he began hitting me,” Pandey told the Times of India of her relationship with Bombay, which she described as “abusive.”

I thought I was going to die because he choked me.

He punched me in the face, yanked my hair, and slammed my head against the bed’s corner.

He knelt on my body, pinned me to the ground, and assaulted me.

“I broke free and bolted out of the room,” Pandey said.

Pnadey has appeared in films such as Love Is Poison and Malini and Co. in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

She made her Bollywood debut in the film Nasha, directed by Amit Saxena, in 2013.

Bombay, on the other hand, is a director, producer, and editor who has worked on…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.