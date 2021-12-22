While sitting courtside with Katie Mills, JoJo Siwa was nearly trampled by an NBA star.

JoJo Siwa had to duck and cover while sitting courtside with TikToker Katie Mills as NBA star Jae Crowder chased down a ball.

“Just saw my life flash in front of my eyes,” she joked.

JoJo Siwa will never forget her first courtside experience.

On December 1st,

The 18-year-old and TikToker Katie Mills got the best seats in the house to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena on March 21.

While JoJo and Katie were looking forward to the game and even arrived 30 minutes early, the night took an unexpected turn when Suns player Jae Crowder flew into the crowd while chasing down a loose ball.

Fortunately, Jae was able to avoid hitting JoJo by flipping her seat over and taking cover, preventing any injuries.

JoJo laughed it off afterward, even sharing footage of the incident on her Instagram Story.

“That was really cool, also just saw my life flash before my eyes,” JoJo said, joking that she was nearly “trampled” while sitting courtside.

I would have been out, down for the count if I hadn’t ducked.”

Katie then added that JoJo would have been a “goer,” requiring a trip to the ER, possibly with a broken leg or shoulder.

“I think I would’ve broken my neck,” JoJo added, “honestly really entertaining, really spiced up the game.”

When the Phoenix Suns’ Twitter account asked JoJo how things were going down there after the team’s 108-90 win over the Lakers, she replied, “Quite well.”

It was undoubtedly a memorable night for JoJo and Katie, who have been spending increasing amounts of time together in recent days.

On Monday, December 1st,

Katie and JoJo danced to New Boyz’s “You’re a Jerk” on a beachfront patio in a video posted to TikTok on July 20, and Katie also shared two photos of her and JoJo hanging out at Disneyland on her VSCO account the same day.

JoJo liked Katie’s Instagram post about being “proud of who you are” in October, the same month she split from her girlfriend Kylie Prew after nine months of dating. JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ(plus) community in January.

During a recent E! News interview,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

JoJo Siwa Nearly Trampled By NBA Star While Sitting Courtside With Katie Mills