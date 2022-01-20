While some may consider it excessive, my son enjoys walking 12,000 steps per day to earn weekend video game time.

A MUM has defended her parenting method of making her sons walk 12,000 steps per day in exchange for weekend video game time.

The mother used TikTok to share a video of her son trying to meet his daily step goal on the treadmill.

She wrote on top of the video, “12,000 steps per day to earn weekend video game play time.”

Other parents immediately chastised her for making the decision.

“OK, then go for a walk with him around a park,” one person wrote, while another added, “Things he’ll talk about in therapy.”

The mother, on the other hand, retorted to the remark, writing, “Like how he asked me to get on after I just finished.”

“I don’t make him run on the treadmill, but he does need to be active if he wants to play video games.”

To calm down the trolls, she added her own comment.

She wrote, “For everyone freaking out, he doesn’t run on the treadmill every day.”

“My children are free to choose how they want to get their steps.

They also don’t have to buy them if they don’t want to play video games with them.

“They have the ability to make decisions.”

After I finished running, my son came in and asked if he could join me.”

Others praised her for coming up with such a unique way to get her kids to exercise.

One comment read, “As an elementary PE teacher, you have no idea how many kids are so unhealthy… kudos to this parent!”

“So the parents who are criticizing this are the parents who have their children babysat by television and video games,” someone else added.

“The comment section did not pass the vibe check. this will not harm kids. he is EARNING his video games,” a third wrote.

“We mowed lawns and babysat at the same time.”

“Let’s draw attention to the fact that he is doing this of his own free will, and he doesn’t have to be on the treadmill he has discovered efficiently (gets his steps),” another person said.

The mother exclaimed, “Yesssssssssssssssssssssss

“I’m not putting any pressure on him.”

“Get on!” he exclaimed.

When someone else complimented her on “how smart” she was for including a step count as a way of earning video game privileges, she responded, “Such a big change in their moods when they get moving.”

