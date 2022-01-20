While talking about his allure, Pete Davidson compares himself to a “Diamond in the Trash.”

While discussing his allure, Pete Davidson compares himself to a “Diamond in the Trash.”

During a stand-up comedy set in New York City, Pete Davidson poked fun at himself and explained his mysterious allure amid his romance with Kim Kardashian.

According to Pete Davidson, the King of Staten Island is more like a “diamond in the trash.”

During a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert on Jan. 8, the Saturday Night Live star raised eyebrows amid his ongoing romance with Kim Kardashian.

When addressing the recent attention surrounding his life, he couldn’t help but crack a joke at his own expense.

“I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview,” Pete, who has previously dated Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor, told the crowd, according to Us Weekly.

The 28-year-old comedian went on to compare himself to that one good movie you find in the discount DVD bin to explain his mysterious allure.

“My name is Tropic Thunder.”

He joked, “I’m the diamond in the garbage.”

“It’s a great deal.”

Despite Pete’s perception as a sleeper hit, a source close to Kim previously told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star believes he’s “quite the charmer” and “totally understands the allure” around him.

The insider revealed, “Kim thinks Pete is hilarious.”

“Kim enjoys hanging out with him because they just laugh the entire time they are together.”

Pete’s sense of humor appears to have won over more people than just Kim.

“I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality,” Kate Beckinsale, who was romantically linked to Pete in 2019, liked an Instagram post in November that said: “I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is

After working on a campaign photo shoot with Pete, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski expressed similar sentiments on Late Night With Seth Meyers, saying she was “impressed” by him.

She explained his appeal by saying, “Obviously women find him very attractive.”

“Guys, they’re like…

