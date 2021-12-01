While the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was at home, Clarence Avant’s wife Jacqueline Avant, 81, was’shot and killed in robbery.’

While the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was at home, his wife Jacqueline Avant, 81, was’shot and killed in robbery.’

Clarence Avent’s wife Jacqueline was shot and killed in a robbery at their Beverly Hills home, according to reports.

Jacqueline died at the age of 81.

The home invasion took place in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale Estates, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, police responded to a home invasion call at 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday night; the caller told the dispatcher that someone had been shot.

