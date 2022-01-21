While trying for a second child, Teri Hatcher of Desperate Housewives had a miscarriage.

While trying for a second child, Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher had a miscarriage.

She’s telling her story.

Teri Hatcher revealed that she had a miscarriage in her 40s while using a sperm donor to conceive her second child.

During a guest-host appearance on E! News’ Daily Pop on Thursday, January 20, with Justin Sylvester and Loni Love, the Desperate Housewives alum, now 57, spoke about the emotional experience.

Hatcher brought up the subject while the trio was discussing Ginnifer Goodwin’s offer to give her friend a sperm sample from her husband, Josh Dallas.

“Just get a sperm donor,” Love, 50, advised the friend, and the Lois and Clark star replied, “I did that.”

“It didn’t work out.”

“I tried to have a second child on my own, and I went through that, and I got a sperm donor,” Hatcher continued.

Regrettably, I experienced a miscarriage.

… I mean, who knew I’d tell that story today, but I did.

It can be done in any case, and you can do it that way.”

The Golden Globe winner, who shares daughter Emerson, 24, with ex-husband Jon Tenney, went on to say that choosing the donor she wanted at the time was “kind of fun.”

“Because you literally pick out, ‘Do they wear glasses? Did they have acne? How tall are they?” she explains.

“When you think about it that way, it’s quite fascinating.”

“It’s a very generous, loving thing to want to help your friend,” Hatcher said of Goodwin, 43, and her friend’s pregnancy journey.

From 1988 to 1989, the actress of Spy Kids was married to Marcus Leithold.

Tenney, now 60, was her next love interest, and the two married in 1994.

They divorced in 2003, after nearly a decade of marriage.

Hatcher opened up about the sometimes harsh realities of dating three years after her second divorce, noting that she didn’t feel “competitive” with her former Desperate Housewives costars when it came to finding love.

In 2006, she told USA Today, “My finding a guy or not finding a guy has nothing to do with them finding a guy.”

“I believe there are enough pieces of pie to go around for all of us women.”

However, I do wish to have a boyfriend.

Occasionally.

