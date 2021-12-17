While waiting for her birthday, Paulina Gretzky looks stunning in a green bikini.

Paulina Gretzkty is gearing up for her 33rd birthday celebration.

The model and actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself wearing a green bikini and Nike shoes with the caption “Waiting for my birthday like…” It’s unclear what Gretzky has planned for her birthday, as she is engaged to golfer Dustin Johnson.

The couple, however, appears to be having a great weekend, according to the New York Post.

The couple is seen boarding a private jet in Gretzky’s Instagram story, with Johnson revealing a “surprise” for Gretzky’s birthday.

Orange balloons and a bottle of champagne were aboard the plane.

Gretzky flaunted her Hermes Birkin bag in a separate Instagram Story photo.

This year, Gretzky and Johnson have been preoccupied with their wedding preparations.

Their wedding date has not been made public, but according to the New York Post, the couple plans to marry in 2022.

Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) shared a post.

“I just go about things my way.”

Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, said earlier this year on the Pillows and Beer podcast, “I don’t want to listen to how everyone else views things,” according to Hollywood Life.

“I fell in love with someone so quickly, and we experienced the best thing that had ever happened to us in such a short time.”

My children, Dustin, and my career were the most important things.

Those things came first.

All of this had to be established first.

So, after he won the Masters [in 2020], I said, “Let’s do it; it’s a good idea.”

Gretzky also mentioned how she is accustomed to prioritizing Johnson’s career due to his busy schedule.

“There’s no downtime for this guy [Dustin].”

He’ll set a date, and the stress of planning a wedding will take over my and his lives, she says.

“I needed to be his teammate and be there for him to support him, love him, and make sure he completed his tasks.”

That’s exactly what I did.

And now I’ve earned a little bit of this time for myself.”

Gretzky and Johnson married in 2013 and have two sons, Tatum, 6 years old, and River, 4 years old.

They first met in 2009, but did not begin dating until 2013.

Sunday is Gretzky’s 33rd birthday.

Paulina Gretzky Stuns in Green Bikini While Waiting for Her Birthday