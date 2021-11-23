While Waiting for Season 2 of ‘Dopesick,’ on Hulu, Here Are 4 Shows to Watch Next

Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’: 4 Shows to Watch Next While Waiting for Season 2

Many viewers want to know if more shows like Michael Keaton’s Dopesick on Hulu will explore the opioid epidemic in America.

Purdue Pharma, OxyContin, and the opioid crisis are the subject of a slew of documentaries and TV shows.

While we wait for a possible Dopesick Season 2 on Hulu, here are some suggestions for what to watch next.

The HBO documentary The Crime of the Century is a two-part film similar to Hulu’s Dopesick.

Alex Gibney helmed the project, which he also directed, produced, and wrote.

Like Dopesick, the HBO documentary follows the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma closely.

However, it is not a dramatization and instead presents the facts through interviews and commentary, with Doctor Art Van Zee serving as a commentator in the film, whereas the doctor in the Hulu series is played by an actor.

Danny Strong, the creator of ‘Dopesick,’ believes Richard Sackler ‘Should Really Be In Prison.’

The Crime of the Century on HBO is a must-see for anyone interested in learning more about the opioid crisis or even fact-checking Dopesick.

A look at other documentaries and shows like Dopesick will confirm the accuracy of Danny Strong’s new Hulu series, Crime of the Century, which premiered on HBO in May 2021 and is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

The Viceland documentary series Dopesick Nation is similar to the Hulu series for viewers who want to go deeper than Dopesick.

Allie Severino and Frankie Holmes, two recovering addicts, were the subjects of the documentary series, which premiered in September 2018.

They try to help others who have been sucked into opioid addiction.

However, the series also depicts the rehab industry in Delray Beach, Florida, which is rife with corruption and exploitation.

Vudu, Google Play, Amazon, and iTunes all have the 10-episode documentary available for rent or purchase.

In 2021, where is Frankie Holmes from ‘Dopesick Nation’?

Hightown, a crime drama on Hulu, looks a lot like Dopesick.

The second season of the show is set on Cape Cod, which has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic.

Also, similar to Dopesick, the characters (such as Samuel Finnix and Betsy Mallum) are fictional, but they could be real.

“I’ve never seen a show with these types of characters that’s this brutally honest,” executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer told the Belmont Citizen-Herald.

“It really gives you a sense of what it’s like on the inside…

