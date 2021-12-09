While wearing Nazi garb, a man acted abusively.

Man who was abusive while wearing Nazi garb.

James Williamson, 42, was apprehended outside a Glasgow neighbor’s flat after banging and kicking on their front door while wearing the shirt, which he thought resembled Slayer band emblems.

A heavy metal fan who was caught in public wearing a Nazi swastika t-shirt was let go.

On April 23, 2020, James Williamson, 42, was apprehended outside a neighbour’s flat in Glasgow’s Dennistoun.

He had previously beaten and kicked on their front door, believing it to be his own.

Williamson, a DWP administrative officer, was then arrested while wearing a shirt that he thought resembled Slayer logos.

Williamson admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear or alarm at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Williamson was said to have arrived at Kelly Ward and Paul Hughes’ home at 1 p.m., according to the court documents.

Williamson was “kicking and banging” on the front door, prosecutor Rachel Wedlock told the court.

“Open the f***ing door, you f***ing b***h,” Williamson said.

Before police arrived, he continued to bang and kick the door for another ten minutes.

Still in the common close, officers discovered Williamson, who was “under the influence of an unknown substance and slurring his words.”

“At this time, Williamson was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a Nazi Reichsadler symbol and swastika,” Miss Wedlock continued.

When Williamson was arrested, he responded to his caution and charge by saying, “It doesn’t matter.”

Williamson was intoxicated by a new medication, according to defense attorney Douglas McAllister, and thought he was in his own flat.

“He is a fan of the heavy metal band Slayer, which has some motifs of the Iron Cross and German Eagle,” the lawyer added.

“The one he was wearing had a Nazi swastika on it and was not an official Slayer t-shirt.”

“He has no recollection of what he was wearing and has no idea why he left the flat without trousers or shoes.”

“He apologizes profusely for any inconvenience he may have caused.”

“Mr Williamson is employed full-time and has worked as an administrative officer for the Department of Work and Pensions for six years.”

For good behavior, Sheriff Jonathan Guy postponed the sentence.

