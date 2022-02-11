While wishing Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday, Justin Theroux unearths a sultry video of her ex.

While wishing Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday, Justin Theroux unearths a smoldering video of her.

Justin Theroux recently shared a video of ex-wife Jennifer Aniston having a good time on her birthday, confirming that she is the “cool blonde.”

It’s safe to say these two celebrities don’t have a history of feuding.

In a since-deleted video, Justin Theroux showed off ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s wild side while wishing the Morning Show star a happy birthday on Friday, Feb.

11th.

Jennifer lights a cigarette before swinging her hair back and forth while wearing a long-sleeve shirt that reads, “I’M A COOL BLONDE.” Taylor Swift’s song “Look What You Made Me Do” plays in the background as Jen tosses her blonde tresses around and rocks out with her hands up high, ending in a final head dip back.

“Yes you are,” Justin captioned the video’s conclusion.

Fans have long wondered what the nickname “B” means, as the actor from The Leftovers continues to post about Jen with it.

Shortly after celebrating the Friends actress’s 53rd birthday, he removed the video from his Instagram account.

After co-starring in the film Wanderlust, the two began dating in 2011 and were engaged the following year.

The couple didn’t tie the knot until 2015, and their three-year marriage ended in 2018.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” they said in a joint statement to E! News at the time.

We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but we intend to keep our cherished friendship going.”

Despite the fact that they are no longer together, their friendship is undeniably strong.

Justin praised Jennifer’s haircare products in an Instagram story in December, writing, “Thank you b. andamp; @lolavie,” over a photo of him putting the leave-in conditioner to the test.

Jennifer expressed her admiration for a photo of Justin and his canine companion last year as well.

She captioned a photo of Justin with his rescue dog at an Austin Pets Alive event, “Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people.”

