While writing “Good Will Hunting,” Matt Damon and Ben Affleck felt “frustration” and “desperation.”

When Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were writing “Good Will Hunting,” they felt “frustration” and “desperation.”

When Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wrote the script for Good Will Hunting, they shot to fame.

However, the process came dangerously close to severing their lifelong friendship.

The script was written out of “frustration” and “desperation,” according to Damon, and it was such a harrowing experience that they didn’t write another script together for another 25 years.

In their Boston, Massachusetts neighborhood in the 1980s, Damon and Affleck grew up just two blocks apart.

Their mothers introduced them when they were 10 and 8 years old, respectively, and they hit it off immediately.

They became friends over sports and acting, according to Affleck.

He explained that acting was something he did on his own before meeting Damon.

Nobody could figure out why he did it.

“Acting was a solo activity where I’d just go off and do something, like act in a little TV show or something,” Affleck explained.

“All of a sudden, I have this friend, Matt, who gets it, wants to do it, thinks it’s fascinating, and wants to talk about it.”

We’ll be doing it together soon.”

Damon once told Conan O’Brien that he remembered the exact moment he knew Affleck would be “a good friend to have” when they were in high school, and that saving him from a much taller opponent cemented their decades-long friendship.

In New York, the two young friends began attending auditions together, often for the same part.

Both Damon and Affleck appeared in a number of films during their late teens and early twenties.

Including one in which they co-starred, School Ties.

However, neither actor received the roles they desired.

So, to save money, they moved in together and began writing their first original screenplay.

Damon and Affleck revealed the origin story for their Good Will Hunting script during a 1997 interview with Matt Lauer on The Today Show.

Damon revealed that it began as a one-act play he wrote for a college class, and that his teacher encouraged him to continue.

“The script arose from our dissatisfaction with our joblessness.”

As a result, we just wrote it out of desperation,” Damon explained.

Good Will Hunting’s success, according to Affleck, is due to…

