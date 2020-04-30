Whipped STRAWBERRY Dalgona goes viral

With restaurants and coffee shops closed for more than a month as the coronavirus lockdown continues, people have been getting very creative in the kitchen – making everything from whipped coffee to banana bread.

Last month, the ‘Dalgona’ whipped coffee went hugely viral, with millions of self-made baristas whipping up instant coffee, sugar, and water to make a delicious and Instagram friendly latte-style drink.

The drink, which can be made hot or cold, is made by whipping coffee, sugar and water, before spooning dollops of the froth onto hot or cold milk – making a form of upside-down cappucino.

And now the trend has got an upgrade, with people creating a pink version of the drink, making it even more photogenic by using rose syrup or strawberry Nesquik in place of coffee.

London-based Instagram user Ayesha Razak, who runs My Big Fat Halal Blog, whipped up the recipe inspiring thousands to try their own.

She starts by adding one cup of cream to five tablespoons of rose syrup, which she whips until it forms stiff peaks, and then pours it on top of a glass of cold, iced milk.

Another user, Valentina Mussi, from Miami also shared a similar recipe, but used Strawberry Nesquik instead of rose water.

Valentina, who shares recipes to the Instagram account, sweetportfolio, made the very pretty recipe by whipping one tablespoon of Nesquik with four tablespoons of heavy cream.

She then dips the edge of her glass in honey and Nesquik, to give the rim of the glass an extra pink touch, before adding the whipped mixture to a glass of ice and milk.

Dalgona coffee originated in South Korea – though it’s arguably very similar to the traditional Greek Nescafé Frappé.

It’s now a viral trend after videos of people making the creamy drink were widely shared and watched on TikTok and Instagram.

To really froth up the coffee or pink mixture, it’s easier (and less time-consuming) to use an electric whisk.

Many have put their own twist of the Dalgonas since it originated last month, making them boozy with coffee liqueur, while others have tried to add a sweet twist with the likes of Nutella or Biscoff.