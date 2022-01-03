White Velvet Soup from Giada De Laurentiis is the “Hearty, Healthy Winter Dinner You Need in Your Life.”

White Velvet Soup, as described by Giada De Laurentiis, is the “Hearty, Healthy Winter Dinner You Need in Your Life.”

Giada De Laurentiis’ White Velvet Soup is the perfect way to unwind.

It’s one of her hearty winter soups.

The celebrity chef’s creamy soup, according to reviewers, is both delicious and simple to prepare.

De Laurentiis’ White Velvet Soup is creamy and smooth, but it isn’t heavy on the cream.

On her Giadzy blog, the cookbook author detailed how the soup achieves its silky texture without the use of cream.

“This hearty, healthy winter dinner you need in your life!” De Laurentiis said. “Full of parsnips, fennel, celery, and onion, it’s not your typical vegetable soup.”

“The vegetables are sautéed and then cooked in a pot of simmering water before being puréed into a thick, creamy soup.”

“Unsweetened almond milk thins out the purée just enough without changing the flavor dramatically,” she explained.

“This soup has a texture similar to butternut squash or sweet potato soup, but its simplicity gives it an extra luxurious feel.”

White Velvet Soup can be made ahead of time in the same way that De Laurentiis’ lasagna can.

On Giada’s Holiday Handbook, De Laurentiis said, “You can make this soup ahead of time, keep it in the fridge, and just warm it up the day of, which is fantastic.”

As she explained, the make-ahead aspect is critical to hosting a stress-free dinner party.

“The key to successful entertaining is to prepare as much of the meal and as many of the dishes as possible ahead of time,” she said.

If she makes the White Velvet Soup ahead of time, the Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef prefers to reheat it with a common kitchen gadget.

“I like to make soup in my slow cooker,” De Laurentiis said.

“It’s kind of like a soup kitchen.”

De Luarentiis’ White Velvet Soup has a 4.5-star rating on Food Network at the time of writing.

Reviewers praised the recipe whether they made it for Thanksgiving dinner or a cold night.

“I made this a day ahead of time for my party last night, and I think it made it even better.”

“Everyone loved it and demanded the recipe,” one reviewer said, before adding, “It was also very easy to make!”

“A delicious, creamy, veggie-based soup that’s perfect for the holidays,” wrote another reviewer.

