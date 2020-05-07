White year for intermittent workers, compensation funds … What to remember from Emmanuel Macron’s announcements for culture

The president announced several measures to support the cultural sector, hit hard by the crisis, after a meeting with artists.

Emmanuel Macron unveiled this Wednesday May 6 the first measures to support culture, a sector strongly affected by the health crisis, accounting for 1.3 million jobs. The president exchanged by videoconference with artists from different fields. Among them, singer Catherine Ringer, directors Eric Tolédano and Olivier Nakache, director Stanislas Nordey, writer Aurélien Bellanger, actress Sandrine Kiberlain …

Emmanuel Macron notably specified the calendar for the reopening of cultural places. “On May 11, the museums, without too many shuffles, art galleries, bookstores, must be able to reopen“, Said the head of state during his videoconference.”We must also be able to reopen theaters so that people can rehearse following the instructions.“, atbefore a point “late May, early June“regarding the reception of the public, he added. Among the measures announced to support the cultural sector, the President said he wanted to extend it by twelve months, “until August 2021“, the rights of intermittent workers in entertainment to unemployment insurance.

White year for intermittent workers

While announcing this “White year“eagerly awaited by the cultural sector, the head of state said he was convinced he would”give enough confidence that you almost don’t need it“.”We will give, with a lot of projects, the hours“which will allow intermittent workers to”do not activate these devices“, he said.

French specificity, the intermittent scheme concerns 100,000 artists and technicians compensated each year, a crucial workforce. To obtain unemployment insurance, they must have worked 507 hours over twelve months. However, with cancellations and the absence of prospects, very few will be able to accumulate the necessary fees. The fate of the intermittent was one of the most important demands of the world of culture, which complained of being the great “forget it“authorities in the health crisis.

Reviving places of creation

“Places of creation must come alive“, by adapting to the constraints of the epidemic,”probably by inventing a new report to the public“, stressed President Macron, counting on the”common sense“and the”creativity“of the sector.

A compensation fund for canceled shoots

The President announced the creation of a compensation fund “temporary“for filming canceled and unable to resume, the sector is not insured against pandemics.”We will put (insurers, banks) before their responsibilities“said the head of state, aiming to resume filming”case by case“after the end of May. It is during this period that he could decide to reopen new cultural places.

Aid for music and festivals

Culture Minister Franck Riester recalled that rallies of more than 5,000 people cannot be held “before the end of August“A measure that affects many summer festivals in particular. The minister announced the creation of a”festival funds“(music, dance, theater, circus, cinema …),”in collaboration with local authorities“. The National Music Center, created in 2020, will benefit from an envelope of 50 million euros for”support music players“said the minister.

Exemption from contributions for artist-authors

Artist-authors will be entitled to an exemption from their social security contributions for four months. The Minister of Culture also said that artists will “get rent reimbursed“, for example workshops, and will be helped by”a solidarity fund“which will be available from mid-May.

A large public order program

Emmanuel Macron announced the launch of a “large public order program“targeting in particular”young designers under 30“, with the ambition of”invent an extraordinary season“and to seek the sometimes forgotten audiences of the world of culture.

Strengthening artistic and cultural education

“Let’s use this period to make a revolution in access to culture and art “, at advanced the president, calling for “organize school time differently“. Schools that will reopen may have “need intermittent“These coming weeks, he insisted. Franck Riester, for his part, clarified the creation of a platform to put artists and National Education in touch. Emmanuel Macron also called on the world of culture to help “reinvent” a “been different“and”learner” for the “million young people“who will not go on vacation.

Make “contribute platforms” to French audiovisual creation

Concerning the audiovisual sector, the first branch of the cultural sector, the president called for transposition “before the end of 2020“of the European AVMS directive (audiovisual media services). This regulation provides for a rebalancing of the rules between television channels, subject to numerous obligations, and online platforms, by making them contribute to French audiovisual creation.