Whitney Houston’s life will be taken to the movies in a script “without limitations”

The life of Whitney Houston will be brought to the cinema by the famous music producer Clive Davis in a project entitled “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”, the specialized blog Deadline reported today.

Davis, along with The Whitney Houston State (the fund that manages the deceased artist’s estate) and the Primary Wave company, are already negotiating with filmmaker Stella Meghie (“The Photograph”) to direct the film.

The script will be provided by Anthony McCarten, author of scripts such as “The Darkest Moment”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Theory of Everything”. In those works, its protagonists (Gary Oldman, Rami Malek and Eddie Redmayne) won the Oscar for best actor.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the support and input of many of the people who got to know Whitney best,” said the writer. “I am working closely with all of them to authentically tell their extraordinary story,” he added.

McCarten, who has just finished writing a script for another film about the Bee Gees and has written a Broadway musical about Neil Diamond, comes from another hit like “The Two Popes,” which garnered nominations for Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins.

Happy celebration

The producers of the project claim that numerous songs from the diva will be used and consider that their vision of the story will be “a happy, emotional and heartbreaking celebration of the life and career of the best pop and R&B vocalist in history.”

Davis, who discovered Houston in 1983 when the singer was 19, said “Whitney’s full story has not been told yet” and was happy that McCarten has agreed to write a script “without limitation” that will reveal the artist in its full dimension.

Houston passed away in February 2012 at age 48 after a life in which drugs and a tumultuous marriage ended up sinking his career.

She was one of the most popular voices of the 1980s and 1990s and was established as an international star thanks to the song “I Will Always Love You” that she performed for the movie “The Bodyguard” (1992), a film that she starred along with Kevin Costner and that was his film debut.

Her death took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California, due to accidental drowning. Houston was found submerged in a bathtub filled with water in a hotel room, an event directly related to the singer’s use of cocaine. .