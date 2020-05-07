Whitney Port: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Now, more than ever, self-care is essential. But that doesn’t mean it looks the same for everyone.

As part of E!’s new Wellness Wednesday series, we’re asking stars to take us inside their at-home self-care routines, revealing their daily practices that help them stay centered and calm during this uncertain time.

And who better to kick off this new series than Whitney Port, a woman whose been inspiring us since she we first met her in the Teen Vogue fashion closet on The Hills in 2006. Since then, we’ve watched as Whitney, 35, has started her own fashion line, launched a hit podcast, With Whit, and started her own family, welcoming her son Sonny in 2017 with husband Tim Rosenman.

Recently, The Hills: New Beginnings star has added school teacher to her resume, along with perfecting healthy and delicious banana egg pancakes for the whole family as they continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitney is taking fans inside her at-home self-care routine, including her go-to snacks, her favorite way to break a sweat and the three things she is doing every day…

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

There is no way out but through.

The First Thing You Do in the Morning:

I usually pop open my eyes to the sound of Sonny calling for us. Either Timmy or I will go get him (we loosely switch off each morning), we change him, and all lay back in our bed for a little. Literally like 5 minutes. Sometimes Timmy and I have a “family meeting” where we discuss what our individual to-do lists look like and make a plan for how we are going to accomplish them. I get up, make myself hot water with lemon, take vitamins, and get Sonny something to drink and a light snack (since he isn’t really hungry in the morning). Then we try to do a worksheet Sonny’s school has sent him. There are some variations each day, but that is pretty much what the first part of my morning looks like.

Three Things You Try to Do Each Day:

1. Do something for me: Workout or dance in front of the mirror with weights to loud music, read, go on a walk, watch mindless TV.

2. Play with Sonny by doing whatever he wants to do. As adults, we usually have an agenda for what we want to do with our kids, but lately, I just follow his lead to take the pressure off. It is so fun to watch him use his imagination. I think him being in charge like this leads him to feeling more understood and heard as opposed to just barked at.

3. Try to stay strong, so I can look back on this time and be proud of the partner, mom and individual I was able to be. That doesn’t mean I push down sadness or anxiety when it comes. I feel those feelings and let them come out. Releasing them is the only way to actually work through them. I wake up each morning and tell myself, “It is going to be a good day,” to have a positive mindset. I really try to step outside of myself to make sure I am keeping a healthy perspective.

Social Media Accounts You Follow for Positivity:

@the.holistic.psychologist, @yung.pueblo and @alexandrasacksmd

Your Favorite Way to Break a Sweat Right Now:

I have been doing a lot of Sculpt, Cardio Boxing and Yoga Classes on the obé Fitness App and virtual classes with Pilates By Amanda. If I don’t have a lot of time, I will do Lauren Gores’ express workouts on her Instagram. Next week, I am starting Megan Roup’s The Sculpt Society which I am really excited about. AND I am dying to try The Class by Taryn Toomey.

Your Go-To Snack:

Handfuls of roasted, unsalted almonds, a slice of sourdough bread with cashew butter and sliced bananas, a smoothie (mine usually have whole milk Greek yogurt, ice, a handful of spinach, some pineapple, whatever milk I have [right now, it is Forager Coconut Cashew Oat], a banana, half an avocado, two dates, a dash of cinnamon and sometimes a scoop of nut butter)

Your Go-To Indulgence:

See’s Candies Peanut Brittle (it’s so addicting), Smart Sweet gummies, Haribo Twin Snakes, Glutino’s Chocolate Covered Pretzels, dark chocolate covered goji berries, HU Kitchen chocolate bars, vanilla powder from The Coffee Bean for my coffees in the morning.

Your Current Feel-Good Song:

“My Love” by Anna of the North.

Your Go-To Healthy Recipe:

This one is for kids, but I am bomb at making it and Sonny loves it.

Banana Egg Pancakes

Makes enough for two people.

You’ll need:

1 ripe banana

1/2 avocado

2 eggs

A handful of chopped pecans

A handful of dark chocolate chips

pinch of salt

pinch of cinnamon

pinch of coconut sugar (or any sugar you feel comfortable with)

Whisk all the ingredients listed above together. Melt butter in a pan over medium-high heat. Spoon spoonfuls into pan. Cook until lightly browned on one side. When you start to see bubbles on the top, you know it is ready to turn over. Cook for a minute or two and you’re done! Good, quick breakfast for the whole fam. Sonny loves to dip them in yogurt.