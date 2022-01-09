Whitney Purvis, a teen mother, was arrested for felony terroristic threats, and her mugshot shows her disheveled.

Whitney Purvis, a teen mom who appears disheveled in her mugshot, was arrested for felony terroristic threats.

According to Bartow County, Georgia jail records, Whitney was booked on October 14, 2021 for the shocking felony stemming from an alleged incident on September 27, 2021.

Whitney was released the next day on a (dollar)5,000 bond after being booked into jail on a felony charge of “terroristic threats and acts,” according to Starcasm.

Whitney appears in her mugshot to be a far cry from the vivacious teen who first appeared on Teen Mom OG.

Whitney, 31, was dressed in a baggy dark grey t-shirt with unbrushed hair and a tired and glum expression.

More information about the exact nature and events of the alleged incident have not been released at this time.

The Sun contacted Whitney for comment, but she did not respond right away.

“One month and I’m so proud,” the ex-Teen Mom star wrote on Facebook in November, according to Starcasm.

To avoid being cheesy, I’m finally starting to love and believe in myself again after two very difficult years.

“If you’ve met me or had to deal with me during this tumultuous period, please accept my heartfelt apologies.

I was a lost, hurt, angry, and traumatized person with poor coping mechanisms who didn’t know how to deal with anything life threw at me.

“Never underestimate the power of therapy, self-discipline, and God,” she added.

“It’s time to finally grow and live up to my potential, and learn to stop self-sabotaging (and I’ve lost 15 pounds, and I’m at my weight goal!” Whitney concluded.

Throughout the years, Whitney has maintained a strong social media presence.

She claims to be the owner of Crocadilly Catering in the bio of her Instagram account.

She frequently shares photos of her 12-year-old son Weston, as well as culinary creations and glammed-up selfies.

Whitney has a brother named Weston Lewis Gosa, who appeared alongside her in season one of the franchise.