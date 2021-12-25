Who appeared in the Kardashian Christmas Card 2021?

Who appeared in the Kardashian Christmas Card for the year 2021?

EVERY YEAR, THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH THE RELEASE OF A FAMILY PORTRAIT ON THEIR ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CARD.

After failing to send a Christmas card in 2020, members of the famous family finally sent one on December 24, 2021.

On Christmas Eve, December 24, members of the Kardashian family released their most recent Christmas card.

The card has been released exclusively on Christmas Eve for the past several years, with each family member sharing the image on their Instagram accounts.

“Since we didn’t do a Christmas card this year, I thought I would flashback to some…,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram stories in 2020.

I wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season.”

Since the early 1980s, the Kardashians have been sending out Christmas cards, with the photoshoots becoming more elaborate each year.

Only Kim and Khloe, along with their mother Kris and the two daughters’ children Saint, North, Chicago, Psalm, and True, took part in the card this year.

Dream, Rob’s daughter, is also depicted in the card, though Rob is not.

Kim’s loungewear brand, Skims, was worn by all of the family members.

This year’s Christmas card lacked Kourtney, Kendall, Kim, and Rob.

There were no pictures of Kourtney’s or Kylie’s kids.

Despite her absence from the holiday card, Kourtney Kardashian-West released a Christmas song with her fiance, Travis Barker, and Kris Jenner.

Kris sings and Kourtney plays the bells in this re-imagining of the classic Jingle Bells.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family hasn’t been featured in its entirety in recent years, their Christmas cards have managed to impress fans.

Kim and Kanye West released a Christmas card in 2019 featuring the former couple and their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The West family sat on a stairwell, dressed in matching gray sweatsuits.

Most of Kris Jenner’s grandchildren were featured in the 2018 Kardashian Christmas card, as were her four daughters who are also mothers: Khloe Kardashian, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

The famous sisters and their mother were photographed in denim ensembles in 2017.

Kris’ mother, MJ Kylie, was absent from the card, as fans speculated whether she was pregnant with her first child, Stormi, at the time.

David LaChapelle shot the 2013 card, which features the family dressed in gowns in a neon, casino-style room.

In 2008, one of the first cards circulated following the family’s celebrity.

The sisters and Kris are all dressed in red…

