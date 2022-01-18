Who are Jodie Sweetin’s children from Fuller House?

Who are Jodie Sweetin’s kids from the TV show Fuller House?

Jodie Sweetin, a HOLLYWOOD actress, is now an adult with her own family.

In the late 1980s, Sweetin rose to prominence as Stephanie Tanner on ABC’s network sitcom Full House.

Zoie and Beatrix Sweetin are Jodie’s two daughters.

Sweetin and her second husband, Cody Herpin, welcomed their first child, Zoie, on April 12, 2008.

Beatrix, the actress’s second daughter, was born on August 31, 2010, two years after she gave birth to her first.

Morty Coyle, Sweetin’s ex-husband, is the father of Beatrix.

Jodie Sweetin’s first marriage was to Shaun Holguin, a Los Angeles police officer.

Between 2002 and 2006, Sweetin and Holguin were married.

From July 14, 2007, to April 20, 2010, the actress was married to Cody Herpin, a film transportation coordinator.

In April of 2010, the star of Full House and Marty Coyle began dating.

Sweetin and Coyle married on March 15, 2012, and divorced in September 2016.

From January 22, 2016 to March 24, 2017, the actress was engaged to Justin Hodak.

Jodie Sweetin announced her engagement to Mescal Wasilewski on Instagram on Monday, January 17.

“I love you Mescal, for always,” Sweetin captioned a photo of the two on Instagram.

“You’re my person,” the actress continued, quoting author Maya Angelou. “I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us.”

Sweetin is clearly wearing an engagement ring in the photo on her page.

On ABC’s Full House, Jodie Sweetin co-starred with Bob Saget, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, the Olsen twins, and others.

From 1987 to 1995, Sweetin played Stephanie Tanner on the show.

Fuller House, a Netflix reboot of the beloved series, was released.

Fuller House premiered on Netflix on February 26, 2016, and aired until June 2, 2020.

