Who are Ruby Hurley and Medgar Evers in Real Life, as depicted in ‘Women of the Movement’?

In Women of the Movement on ABC, there are a lot of characters and cast members to keep track of, including newcomers Ruby Hurley and Medgar Evers.

Leslie Silva and Tongayi Chirisa play two NAACP representatives who travel to Sumner, Mississippi, for the trial of Emmett Till (Cedric Joe).

They’re both staying at Dr.’s house.

Howard (Alex Désert) is called in to assist with the investigation into Till’s death.

The true story of a 14-year-old Black boy who was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men in 1955 is told in ABC’s historical drama.

The show focuses on his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren), and her efforts to get her son a fair trial and justice.

The six-episode series is produced by Jay-Z and Will Smith.

Ruby Hurley pretends to be a woman picking cotton in Mississippi in Women of the Movement Episode 4 to learn more about Emmett Till’s murder.

She interviewed witnesses for the Till case while dressed as a cotton picker, according to Notable American Women: A Biographical Dictionary, Volume 5: Completing the Twentieth Century.

In Women of the Movement, a journalist asks “the NAACP’s dynamic duo” about the Lee case because that’s what Hurley and Evers were working on at the time.

Before becoming involved in the investigation of 14-year-old Emmett Till, Medgar Evers and Ruby Hurley investigated the murder of minister George W Lee in Belzoni, Mississippi.

Ruby Hurley and Medgar Evers posed as field workers to track down missing witnesses.

Ruby earned the trust of the field hands with whom she spoke and risked her life to learn the truth about Emmett’s death.

Carolyn Bryant, a 'Women of the Movement,' told a journalist the truth; 'They're all dead now anyway,' she said.

Hurley is known as the “queen of civil rights” because she relocated from New York to Alabama in 1951 to establish the first NAACP office in the Deep South.

She was the NAACP’s Southeast Regional Office’s Regional Secretary, which was unheard of for a woman at the time.

Hurley fled to Alabama in 1956 after the NAACP was denied permission to operate in the state.

She opened a regional office in Atlanta, Georgia, shortly after, where she lived until her death on Aug.

9th of September, 1980

The ABC series Women of the Movement portrays a variety of civil rights activists…

