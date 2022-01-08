Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

Who are the children of Sidney Poitier?

Sidney Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field, has died.

At the time of his death, he was 94 years old.

Poitier was married to Juanita Hardy from April 29, 1950 to April 29, 1965.

They grew up in Stuyvesant, New York, in a Hudson River mansion.

In 1959, Poitier began a nine-year relationship with Diahann Carroll, an actress.

He married Joanna Shimkus, a former actress from Canada, on January 23, 1976, and the couple stayed together for the rest of his life.

Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, and Gina were four of his six daughters with Hardy.

With Shimkus, Portier had two daughters, Anika and Sydney Tamiia.

Sydney is an actress who has appeared in shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Hawaii Five-0, Chicago PD, and Carter since 1998.

Poitier decided to enroll in acting school in order to follow in her father’s footsteps as an actress.

At NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, she earned a bachelor’s degree in acting.

On May 27, 2018, Gina, an administrative assistant, died tragically.

Pamela, like her sister Sydney, decided to pursue acting as a career.

She worked on several films, including Liberty and Bash, Savannah, and The Jackal.

She also works as a teacher.

Beverly works for Poitier Henderson Jewelry as a designer and Sherri works as a cook.

Anika is a film director who prefers to work in the background.

Along with his six daughters, Poitier had eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell announced the Oscar winner’s death via EyewitnessNews Bahamas on Friday, January 7, 2022.

When Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper learned of Sir Sidney Poitier’s death, he was “conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration,” he said.

“Sadness that he wouldn’t be here to tell him how much he means to us,” Cooper told the Guardian Nassau. “Celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from humble beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us.”

Clint Watson, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas’ press secretary, later told Forbes that Poitier died of “natural causes,” adding that he had been “ill for a while.”