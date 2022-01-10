Who are Susan and Robert Attenborough, the children of David Attenborough?

Susan and Robert Attenborough are the children of David Attenborough.

SIR David Attenborough is adored by the British public, and parents have praised him after he appeared on a special episode of Hey Duggee.

On the show, the star, who is also a father, emphasized the importance of mother nature and environmental protection.

David’s children are almost completely unknown.

His daughter Susan is a retired primary school principal, and his son Robert is a senior lecturer in bioanthropology at the Australian National University in Canberra’s School of Archaeology and Anthropology.

They were both in their fifties or sixties in 2021, though their exact ages were unknown.

Sir David was interviewed by fellow dad Louis Theroux for the Radio Times in 2017, during which he expressed regret for missing some of his children’s youth.

“If I have any regrets, it’s that I was gone for three months at a time when my children were the same age as yours,” he said.

“It’s irreplaceable if you have a six- or eight-year-old child and you miss three months of his or her life.”

Something is missing from your life.”

Sir David told a story about Robert’s eighth birthday in a separate interview with The Times.

Like Sir David’s father, he gave Robert a salamander (a lizard-like creature).

“We unpacked this – it came in a box – I took it out and showed it to him,” he explained.

“‘Now there you are,’ I said, and this thing just sat on his hand.

‘Place him in his new residence,’ I said.

“He placed him in his new home, and it slowly walked down to the water, where a small one emerged from beneath its tail.

“My son – and I – both looked at it with our eyes bulging from our heads.”

In a 2020 interview with The New York Times, David stated that he wanted children to be educated and exposed to the natural world.

“I think it’s terrible that kids don’t know what a tadpole is.

“It’s just awful,” the star expressed his dissatisfaction.

“I can’t comment on other people’s parenting, but I used to be able to hop on my bike and ride 15 miles to a quarry, where I could spend the day looking for dragonflies, grass snakes, and newts.”

In the year 1950, Sir David married Jane Oriel.

Sadly, she died in 1997 at the age of 70 from a brain haemorrhage.

David was filming The Life Of Birds in New Zealand when Jane went into a coma, but he was able to make it…

