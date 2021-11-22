Who are the Aes Sedai and why do the Whitecloaks despise them in ‘The Wheel of Time’?

Who Are the Aes Sedai, and Why Do the Whitecloaks Hate Them in ‘The Wheel of Time’?

The Wheel of Time, a new fantasy TV series from Amazon Prime Video, has joined a growing list of fantasy TV shows, and it’s bringing some fresh lore to the genre.

While the show uses many familiar tropes, such as the Chosen One story, it also introduces new concepts into the world.

The concept of the Aes Sedai is one of the most distinctive elements drawn from Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels.

They promise to play a pivotal role in The Wheel of Time as a sisterhood of powerful women.

But who are the Aes Sedai, and why are they being hunted in such large numbers?

[Spoiler alert: The first three episodes of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time series are discussed in this article.]

Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) is the first Aes Sedai to appear in The Wheel of Time, and she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers just in time to demonstrate her magical prowess.

Moiraine comes from a family of strong women who are all capable of channeling the One Power.

While men tend to be corrupted by power, the women have it under control — and they are dedicated to keeping it away from the Dark One.

The Aes Sedai are known as the “Servants of All” in the Old Tongue, and they use their abilities for the good of their world after training at the White Tower of Tar Valon, where Moiraine wishes to send her new wards.

Three oaths bind them, as Moiraine explains in the first episode:

The women, as Moiraine points out, find ingenious ways to get around those promises.

They can, for example, withhold truths they aren’t asked about, despite the fact that they can’t say anything that isn’t true.

With so much power, it’s understandable that the Aes Sedai would make enemies.

Even Rand (Finn Jones) and his friends initially have reservations about Moiraine.

But she and her sisters have a far more pressing concern — and it isn’t the Dark One.

Those who have seen The Wheel of Time’s first three episodes know that the Dark One isn’t the only foe the Aes Sedai must contend with.

The Whitecloaks, also known as the Children of the Light, are introduced in the second installment, “On the Run.”

And there’s little doubt about where they stand on the organization after one of their interrogators tortures and burns Moiraine’s sister alive.

Why the Whitecloaks exist is less clear…

