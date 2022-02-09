Who are the children of Will Arnett and Amy Poehler?

WILL Arnett is a well-known actor who has appeared on shows like Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman.

He was married to Amy Poehler from 2003 to 2016, and the couple had two children together.

Arnett, 51, and Poehler, 50, married in 2003 and waited five years to start a family.

Archie, 13, was born to the couple in 2008, and Abel, 11, was born in 2010.

“I’m afraid my heart will explode because I adore my boys so much.”

I’m not sure if this love will rip my chest open and split me in half.

In a 2014 essay published in The Globe and Mail, Poehler wrote, “This love is terrifying.”

“It’s worth noting that I have a photograph of them pooping while wearing underwear on their heads.”

Archie is on the toilet, and Abel is on the potty, and they’re both smiling maniacally at each other.

When they’re teenagers and won’t let me hug them in public, I’m going to use it as a form of blackmail.”

Despite the fact that they are the children of well-known celebrities, the Arnett children are frequently kept out of the spotlight.

Arnett and Poehler met in 1996 and began dating the following year.

Despite appearing to be a happy married couple, they divorced two years after Abel was born.

“They drifted apart, as many couples do,” a source told Radar Online at the time. “But there’s no malice in the split, and no one else was involved.”

Poehler discussed her previous marriage in her 2014 book, Yes Please!, and wrote about how “proud” she was of her ex and how she was “beyond grateful he is their father,” but Arnett had a harder time dealing with the split.

Arnett spoke candidly about his divorce to The Guardian in February 2022, revealing how difficult it was at the time.

“People talk about you as if they know who you are, and they talk about your relationship as if they know what’s going on,” he told the publication.

“Imagine how strange that is.

It’s difficult in any relationship, and we have children, and you see things online, like this journalist’s statement: ‘I’m Team Amy.’ I’m like, ‘You’re a grown person.’

This is a breakup, so what are you talking about?

This is a household.

“This isn’t a game,” she says.

In 2013, when Arnett returned to the set of Netflix’s Arrested Development, he described the experience as “almost excruciating… Just brutal, brutal, brutal.”

One day, I was driving to the set and pulled over to the side of the road…

