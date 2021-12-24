Who are the Creepy Red Riders in the Finale of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2?

Season 2 of ‘The Witcher’: Who are the Creepy Red Riders in the Finale?

Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer narrowly escape a group of menacing riders known as the Wild Hunt in the thrilling season 2 finale of The Witcher.

So, who are these dreadful new villains, and what are their plans for Ciri?

In Season 2 of The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) faced a number of villains.

None, however, seemed to shake him as much as the Wild Hunt.

Ciri’s (Freya Allen) visions are where the skeletal riders first appear.

Ciri transports herself, Geralt, and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) to another world in the finale, and they reappear in full form.

When the trio arrives in the red-skyed land, the Deathless Mother vanishes, and Yennefer’s body transforms into one of the seven riders pursuing them.

Ciri transports the trio back to Kaer Morhen before the Wild Hunt can reach them.

Ciri is referred to as “Child of the Elder Blood, starry-eyed Daughter of Chaos” by a rider in the Witcher Season 2 finale.

“Come along on our hunt with us.”

Ciri is clearly the target of the Wild Hunt.

And it appears that it has everything to do with her ancestors.

Ciri is a descendant of Lara Dorren, an ancient elf sorceress, as discovered by Isstred (Royce Pierreson).

Lara had a daughter with a human mage following the cataclysmic Conjunction of Spheres.

Lara’s descendants, including Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May), have been on the throne of Cintra since that baby was adopted by the then Queen.

Ciri inherited her ancestor’s great abilities, just like her mother.

The Wild Hunt knows Ciri is Elder Blood and needs her power for their cause, as they revealed in their brief encounter with her.

The Witcher is based on the eponymous book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, and The Wild Hunt is first mentioned by the people of Skellige in the second novel, The Sword of Destiny.

The Red Riders, also known as the Wraiths of Mörhogg, are a group of wraith-like riders who are occasionally seen in the sky before a battle.

When a King mentions seeing the Wild Hunt ahead of Cintra’s fall to Nilfgaard in season one of Netflix’s The Witcher, it was the first time they were mentioned.

