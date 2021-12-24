Who are the experts Will Kirk, Jay Blades, and Suzie Fletcher in The Repair Shop?

The Repair Shop can assist you if you have an antique that needs to be restored.

The team has years of experience restoring items to their former glory, from clock restoration to ceramic conservation.

The self-confessed horse nut and Steven Fletcher’s sister works in leather and saddle making.

Suzie has worked in the equestrian saddlery industry for over 40 years and hails from Oxfordshire.

After her husband died in a tragic accident in America, her brother Steven persuaded her to join the show when she returned to the UK.

Following his tragic loss, the Master English Saddle Maker has spoken about how being on The Repair Shop has helped’repair her heart.’

Will Kirk, a fan favorite who first appeared on the show in 2015, is a regular on the show.

His background is in carpentry and cabinetmaking, so anything wood-related will get him a call to help restore it, whether it’s a doll’s house or a jigsaw puzzle with missing pieces.

Given his good looks and the fact that he’s the show’s youngest expert, the handsome star has gotten some fans riled up.

Before his sister Suzie joined the show, Steven was already a cast member.

With his watch-making abilities, he’s a valuable member of the team, having appeared in numerous episodes.

He is a horologist, which means he works with clocks and watches, and he learned the trade from his father.

In Oxfordshire, in 1910, his grandfather founded The Clock Workshop.

The show’s charismatic host, Jay Blades, is also a furniture restoration expert.

He runs a business called Jayandamp;Co and has also hosted a BBC show called Money for Nothing.

He’s also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and Richard Osman’s House of Games as a guest.

Brenton is best known for his work as a silversmith, but he has also worked on cars, both classic and racing.

He is a photography enthusiast who studied it in college.

Brenton has over 40 years of experience in the industry.

Kirsten is a Ceramic Conservator who received her education at the prestigious West Dean College.

She has even worked at the British Museum, but she now works independently.

She enjoys “unlocking our social history” through objects, which she says is why she enjoys her job.

On December 24, 2021, The Repair Shop will premiere on television.

At 7 p.m., BBC One will broadcast the show.

BBC iPlayer also has episodes available.