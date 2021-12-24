Who are the experts Will Kirk, Jay Blades, and Suzie Fletcher on The Repair Shop?

Will Kirk, Jay Blades, and Suzie Fletcher are the experts on The Repair Shop.

IF YOU HAVE AN ANTIQUE THAT NEEDS TO BE RESTORED, THE REPAIR SHOP CAN HELP.

The team has years of experience in restoring items to their former glory, from clock restoration to ceramic conservation.

The self-confessed horse nut and sister of Steven Fletcher specializes in leather and saddle making.

Suzie has worked in the equestrian saddlery industry for over 40 years and hails from Oxfordshire.

After her husband died in a tragic accident in America, her brother Steven persuaded her to join the show when she returned to the UK.

Following his tragic loss, the Master English Saddle Maker has spoken about how being on The Repair Shop helped her’repair her heart.’

Will Kirk, a fan favorite who first appeared on the show in 2015, is a regular on the show.

His background is in carpentry and cabinetmaking, so he’ll be called to help restore anything wood-related, whether it’s a doll’s house or an old jigsaw puzzle with missing pieces.

Given his good looks and the fact that he’s the show’s youngest expert, the handsome star has made some fans of the show hot under the collar.

Before his sister Suzie joined the show, Steven was already a cast member.

With his watch-making skills, he’s a valuable member of the team who’s appeared in a slew of episodes.

He is a horologist, which means he works with clocks and watches, and he learned the trade from his father.

In 1910, his grandfather established The Clock Workshop in Oxfordshire.

The show’s charismatic host, Jay Blades, is also a furniture restoration expert.

He runs a company called Jayandamp;Co and has also hosted a BBC show called Money for Nothing.

He has also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef and Richard Osman’s House of Games as a guest.

Brenton is best known for his work as a silversmith, but he has also worked on classic and racing cars.

He is a photography enthusiast who studied the subject at university.

Brenton has over 40 years of experience in the industry.

Kirsten is a Ceramic Conservator who received her education at the prestigious West Dean College in London.

She has even worked at The British Museum, but now she is self-employed.

She enjoys “unlocking our social history” through objects, which she says is why she enjoys her job.

On December 24, 2021, The Repair Shop will air on TV.

The show will air on BBC One at 7 p.m.

On BBC iPlayer, you can watch episodes as well.