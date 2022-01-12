Who are the headliners for Coachella?

Who are the headliners at Coachella?

As pandemic regulations become less restrictive, music festivals are slowly making their way back.

Coachella, the much-anticipated California festival, has announced its 2022 dates after having to reschedule four times.

Coachella has canceled two headliners scheduled to perform at the festival in October 2021.

The event was originally set to feature Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott as headliners, but Scott was dropped after ten people died at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021.

According to Billboard, festival organizer Goldenvoice is considering removing Swedish House Mafia from the main stage.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, and Billie Eilish are rumored to be the new headliners.

The event’s headliners, Ye and Eilish, have not yet been confirmed.

Ye headlined Coachella in 2011 and Eilish performed there in 2019.

The Coachella festival’s full lineup has yet to be announced, but Paul Tollett, the festival’s co-founder, told the Los Angeles Times that he is working on securing artists.

He described the situation as “the Wild West right now.”

“I’m just trying to be as fair as possible to the artists and the fans so that they can see everything we talked about at some point.”

Tollett may be considering artists from the canceled 2020 lineup, but up-and-comers who were previously booked have become household names, which could result in a higher fee for them to perform.

Tollett explained, “It’s a completely different conversation,” adding, “different stage, different timing.”

Billboard announced the latest artists who will perform at the music festival on January 12, 2022.

“Billboard has confirmed Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), and Swedish House Mafia as part of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s official 2022 lineup.”

Coachella 2022 will be held over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022.

It will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, at 81-800 Avenue 51, Indio, CA 92201.

Coachella’s health regulations have been updated to reflect the most recent data on coronavirus transmission.

Festival-goers will need to show proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination.

According to the Coachella website, these rules may change as new information becomes available, and the page will be updated as the festival approaches.

“Based on our ever-changing circumstances, our Company Health and Safety Policy and FAQs are updated on a regular basis in consideration of our fans, artists, and event workers.”

It’s possible that plans and mandates will continue…

