Who are the hosts and judges of Shark Tank?

Entrepreneurs pitch ideas for a business or product they want to develop to a panel of wealthy, high-profile investors on ABC’s Shark Tank.

On October 8, 2021, the show’s 13th season, which has been on the air since 2009, premiered.

Despite the fact that the judges are the hosts, Shark Tank is narrated by Phil Crowley.

Crowley is a voice actor best known for his work on the Star Trek series.

Crowley also narrated the 2009 documentary series The Nostradamus Effect and the 2012 series Rat Bastards.

He has also narrated several other TV shows, including I-Witness, E! True Hollywood Story, Dogfights, Homeland Security USA, and Ancient Discoveries, in addition to Shark Tank.

Since 2009, he has been a part of Shark Tank.

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary make up the Shark Tank judging panel for season 13.

Kevin Hart, Emma Grede, Nirav Tolia, and Peter Jones will serve as guest hosts this season.

Grede is the first Black female entrepreneur to guest host on the show this season, making it particularly historic.

Her accomplishments include co-founding and leading the size-inclusive clothing brand Good American with Kloe Kardashian.

Grede and Kim Kardashian co-founded the shapewear brand SKIMS.

Each shark comes from a business or venture capital background.

The total net worth of the panel is over (dollar)5 billion.

Kevin O’Leary claimed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Tax the Rich” shirt “proves there’s a capitalist in every socialist screaming to get out” in January 2021.

Mr Wonderful, a Canadian businessman, urged the US representative to call him, claiming that the two of them “could make a fortune.”

In a video posted to Twitter, he modeled the top the New York Democrat is selling on her website.

After praising the congresswoman’s profit margin as “spectacular” in his video, which has been viewed over 280,000 times, O’Leary urged her to call him.

“Now let’s talk about gross margins,” the 67-year-old said.

“I’m guessing she gets this for, like, six bucks?”

“There’s also a five-dollar shipping fee.”

That’s an 85% gross margin – that’s incredible.

“Listen, you know what this proves? There’s a capitalist screaming to get out of every socialist.

“Call me, AOC.”

This thing can be blown up by all of us.

We could make a ton of money.

“I’m only looking for a 7% royalty.”

That’s what reasonable means.

Please contact me.

Please contact me.”

