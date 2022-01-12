What are the members of Hype House and the cast of the Netflix show?

Who are the members of Hype House and the cast of the Netflix show?

THE HYPE HOUSE is a group of TikTok personalities who live and work in a Los Angeles mansion, which was founded in 2019.

On January 7, 2022, Netflix premiered a reality show based on the house.

When Hype House first formed in December 2019, Daisy Keech, Chase Hudson, Thomas Petrou, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, and Addison Rae were among the members.

Daisy left the house in March 2020, citing internal conflicts as her reason.

The D’Amelios followed suit a few months later, in May.

In January 2020, Larri Merritt, also known online as Larray, was a member of the house, but she reportedly left later that year.

Vinnie Hacker became a member of the club in January 2021, followed by Renata Valliulina, a Russian model, in December of the same year.

Petrou, who is only 23, is one of Hype House’s co-founders.

Petrou has 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube and 8 million on TikTok.

In the Netflix show’s pilot episode, Petrou said, “My role in the Hype House is kind of like the dad of the house.”

“I’d say’manager,’ but I don’t take a cut of anyone’s earnings.”

Petrou began dating Mia Hayward, a fellow TikToker, in April of 2020.

Another Hype House co-founder, Lil Huddy, was famously linked to Charli D’Amelio before being accused of having an affair with influencer Nessa Barrett.

Despite his continued involvement with Hype House’s members, the 19-year-old has moved into his own apartment to focus on his music career.

Warren is another co-founder of Hype House who is well-known for his prank videos.

Kouvr Annon, a TikToker he met on TikTok, is his girlfriend.

Warren has over 14.5 million TikTok followers.

Kouvr moved to Los Angeles in 2019 to be closer to her boyfriend, Alex Warren.

“It’s definitely difficult to separate social media and a relationship when you’re in an online relationship,” the 20-year-old influencer said on Hype House.

“I live in a content house and create content all day, so it’s just annoying that it’s invading my bedroom.”

Kouvr has 13.6 million followers on TikTok.

Nikita Dragun has become a major figure in the beauty industry since coming out as transgender in 2015.

In 2019, she launched her own brand, Dragun Beauty.

18-year-old twins Jack and James live at the Hype House.

Both are newcomers to the collective.

Hayward has been dating Thomas Petrou since 2020, and the two have a dog together named Leo.

Her lifestyle content has made her famous, such as clothing hauls and daily outfits.

Vinnie Hacker is a model and a TikToker who has over 13 million followers on TikTok…

