Who are the main characters in the comedy Impractical Jokers?

Impractical Jokers, which debuted in 2011, is a reality-style improvisational comedy show in which four friends play practical jokes on strangers.

Impractical Jokers’ tenth season will premiere in 2022.

Brian Quinn, a Staten Island native, participated in drama at Monsignor Farrell High School before attending Brooklyn College.

Quinn spent eight years with the New York City Fire Department.

He joined the Jokers’ comedy group, The Tenderloins, in 2006, though he was not an original member.

The Tenderloins’ Podcast, What Say You?, and Tell ‘Em Steve-Dave are among the podcasts on which the improvisational comedian has appeared.

Murray, who grew up on Staten Island, went to the same high school as Quinn, Vulcano, and Gatto.

He graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor’s degree in English and went on to become the Senior Vice President of Development at NorthSouth Productions.

Murray, who is married to Melyssa Davies, published his first novel, Awakened, in 2018.

Since then, he’s made two more sequels.

Joe Gatto earned an accounting degree from Long Island Post University after graduating from high school in Staten Island.

Gatto and his best friends formed the comedy troupe The Tenderloins in 1999.

Milana and Remington, Gatto’s two children, are his pride and joy.

Sal Vulcano, a Staten Island native, is a founding member of the comedy group The Tenderloins.

On Impractical Jokers, Vulcano was forced to change his name to Prince Herb and get a permanent tattoo of actor Jaden Smith on his thigh.

Vulcano is a regular on the What Say You? podcast, in addition to his television work.

He’s an ordained minister who officiated at Joe Gatto’s wedding in 2013.

Joe Gatto announced his departure from the television show on Instagram on December 31, 2021, after a decade on the show.

“I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” he captioned a black-and-white image of himself, “sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below.”

“However, I am forced to take a break due to some personal issues.”

“Bessy and I have agreed to part ways amicably, so now I must focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible children,” the actor continued, announcing his divorce from his wife, Bessy.

“Thank you to all of my wonderful fans for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers.”

“They say laughter is the best medicine,” he continued, “and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last ten years.”

“Seeing you laugh has been particularly good medicine for me…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.