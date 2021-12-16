Who are the parents of Girl Named Tom?

Who are the parents of the Girl Named Tom?

Following a sensational season on The Voice, GIRL NAMED TOM has just emerged victorious.

No one will be more pleased for the three siblings than their proud parents.

Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty are Chris and Holly Liechty’s children.

Musically, the trio credits their parents.

The newly crowned winners of The Voice season 21 revealed that their parents are a huge source of inspiration on their band’s Instagram account.

“The ones who have surrounded us with music from the beginning,” they wrote.

“We grew up watching Dad play the drums and listening to Mom sing in the church choir.

“We sang a lot as a family and started piano lessons at the age of nine.”

According to the band, their mother encouraged them to learn to play the piano and made them practice regularly.

Their father would frequently stop by the siblings’ room to sing and play his guitar.

“He’s got great writing skills, and we owe a lot of our inspiration to him,” they said.

“We are incredibly grateful for our loving, supportive parents; it was incredible to see them rooting for us on the big screen!”

When their father Chris was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, the trio decided to stay at home with their family.

The group announced shortly after their win on Tuesday night that they would be rushing home to be by his side.

Chris was in “horrific pain” from another surgery, according to the trio, who released a statement shortly after the show, claiming that his health had taken a turn for the worse at the same time as their national success.

Tom is a girl from Pettisville, Ohio, who now lives in South Bend, Indiana.

Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb drove their old minivan cross country in their first year as a band, playing 67 shows in 27 cities.

They performed at a number of venues, including camps, churches, and countless house shows, before the pandemic brought them to a halt.

Before they got their break on The Voice, they were only supposed to be pursuing music for a year.