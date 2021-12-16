Who are the season 6 finalists of The Masked Singer?

Who are the season 6 finalists for The Masked Singer?

THE MASKED SINGER disguises celebrity favorites as they compete in a singing competition.

The sixth season concludes on December 15, 2021, with the grand finale.

The Masked Singer’s sixth season premiered on September 22, 2021.

Only two contestants remain in the final.

The Bull wears a matador suit and is adorned with gold embellishments.

The following are some of the hints for the Bull that have been revealed:

Fans have their own theories about who the Bull is, with some speculating that it could be Lance Bass or Dwayne Johnson.

La Vie en Rose marked the debut of the Queen of Hearts.

A large, heart-shaped bodice with bright blue lips and a single blue eye completes her costume.

In terms of hints as to who she is, the Queen of Hearts has revealed:

Many fans of the show believe the Queen is from the south, based on her apparent accent.

The show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy.

Season six featured a large number of characters whose identities were revealed when they were killed off.

Season six’s lineup is as follows:

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Have a Banana Split

Despite the fact that it is a competition, there is no cash prize.

The show’s celebrities compete for fun, with the winner receiving a trophy.

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET, Fox will air the final episode of The Masked Singer.

The finale is also available on Hulu, FuboTV, Tubi TV, and YouTube TV.

