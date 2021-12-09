Who Belongs to the Rolex Watch in ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4?

Many fans assumed it was only a matter of time after a promo for the second half of Hawkeye featured a mysterious figure that Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, would appear in the series.

While the audience wondered if the Russian blonde would return in Hawkeye Episode 4, we’re more interested in the mysterious Rolex watch.

[WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM HAWKEYE SEASON 4]

Clint and Kate searched the Avengers compound for a Rolex watch in Hawkeye Episode 4.

Clint was determined to find it because it had been sold on the black market.

In episode 1, the Tracksuit Mafia was sent to the auction to steal the watch, as many fans recall.

In episode 4, Laura, Clint’s wife, first mentioned the Rolex while on the phone with her husband.

They both believed the watch had been destroyed years ago, but they had their doubts after thinking the same thing about the Ronin suit.

Laura tracked down the Rolex and emailed it to Clint.

He and Kate arrived at the apartment building where the event was being held, and Kate took the watch while Clint acted as the lookout.

Unfortunately, they discovered that Maya Lopez, aka Echo, was the owner of the apartment.

Clint was dealing with his own threat, Yelena Belova, when Echo arrived and started fighting Kate.

Echo and Yelena were both forced to flee after an epic battle between the four of them.

Clint ended his relationship with Kate when he realized the danger of their new situation.

But, putting all of that aside, we need to figure out who owns the Rolex from Hawkeye Episode 4.

Episode four of Marvel Studios’ (hashtag)Hawkeye is now available to stream on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.comKPQ0f5I1cJ

We only have a few hints about who owns the Rolex watch based on Hawkeye Episode 4.

Because it was discovered in the wreckage of the Avengers Compound, it’s likely that it belongs to an Avenger or a former superhero.

Clint also revealed to Kate that the Rolex belongs to someone he used to work with but hasn’t seen in a long time.

However, because the watch is directly linked to their identity, it’s critical that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

We have a few theories as to who this mysterious figure is…

