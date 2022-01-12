Who did Johnny Carson accuse of fabricating stories in order to hasten his departure from ‘The Tonight Show’?

Johnny Carson, a beloved icon, hosted The Tonight Show at a pivotal moment in television history.

He standardized the late-night talk show format over decades as the undisputed king of TV’s bedtime hour after debuting in 1962.

Others began discussing who would be the best star to replace him before he retired, and when the best time to do so would be.

However, one candidate’s team appeared to be willing to go above and beyond the others.

Carson discussed some of the events at NBC prior to his 1992 retirement from The Tonight Show in a 1993 Washington Post interview.

He claimed that Jay Leno’s manager, Helen Kushnick, fabricated stories about him in the press in order to hasten his departure.

Kushnick spread rumors that the network was unhappy with his older audience, according to Carson.

Simultaneously, she allegedly attempted to paint a press picture of NBC eager to replace Carson with Leno.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Carson stated, “What on earth was she trying to do? Leno wouldn’t have been there at all if it hadn’t been for me.”

For the record, Kushnick later denied Carson’s claims that she was the source of the stories.

According to some sources familiar with Carson, he — like many others — believed The Tonight Show’s hosting job would go to David Letterman, who was already on NBC after him.

According to People, however, Kushnick appears to have assisted Leno in securing a secret deal.

Carson may not have known because those involved kept it hidden so well.

It was all part of Leno’s regular guest hosting gig, and it ensured him a full-time spot on the show.

“Just how pissed off are you?” Carson asked Letterman in a 1991 interview that can be found on YouTube.

Letterman eventually stated that he was not enraged by anyone involved.

However, after a year on NBC, he moved to CBS to start the Late Show, which was a direct competitor to Leno’s.

According to the Los Angeles Times, NBC hired Kushnick as executive producer of The Tonight Show after securing Leno’s hosting position.

However, due to her alleged behavior, the network fired her after four months.

She allegedly got into a booking war with The Arsenio Hall Show, involving threats and tantrums aimed at manipulating celebrity guests.

