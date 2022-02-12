Who Gets Engaged on Season 2 of ‘Love Is Blind’?

Who Gets Engaged on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2?

The first batch of Love Is Blind Season 2 episodes debuted in February.

On Netflix at 11 p.m.

Six couples got engaged in the first five episodes of season 2 and were whisked away to Mexico to see how their emotional connection in the pod translated to the real world.

Danielle and Nick are the first and most compatible couple in Season 2 of Love Is Blind.

Nick and Danielle became exclusive quickly and spent the majority of their time in the pods getting to know each other intimately.

In the pods, the two quickly fell in love, and their bond has the potential to last a lifetime.

On episode 1 of Love Is Blind Season 2, they were engaged.

Their emotional bond deepened once they arrived in Mexico.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Danielle’s trust issues surfaced.

Will Danielle and Nick be able to overcome their trust issues and resume their previous communication style?

Abhishek ‘Shake’ decided to make things official with Deepti in the pods in the second episode of the new season.

They quickly became engaged after bonding over their shared Indian heritage.

Their strong emotional bond didn’t quite translate to the physical after their first meeting, though.

Shake cares about Deepti on an emotional level, but he was hesitant about their physical relationship.

Shake admitted to his other co-stars during the week in Mexico that he didn’t have the “animalistic” attraction to Deepti that he had expected.

Shake, on the other hand, is beginning to realize that relationships are about more than just sexual attraction as the trip draws to a close.

Shake and Deepti have an emotional connection, but it hasn’t yet manifested itself physically.

Will the couple be able to overcome their differences?

Jarrette asked his other pod connection, Iyanna, to be his wife after his first choice, Mallory, turned him down.

Iyanna reluctantly agrees to marry Jarrette after some reservations about being his “second choice.”

The couple was attracted to each other physically right away after meeting.

Iyanna and Jarrette grew closer in Mexico, but she decided that they would wait until marriage to be intimate.

When Jarrette sees his first choice, Mallory, with her fiancé, Salvador, things get messy.

Will Jarrette’s unresolved feelings for Mallory jeopardize his marriage prospects…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.