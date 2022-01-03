Who has spent the most time on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless’ cast has changed dramatically over the years, but there have been some constants since the show’s inception.

The CBS daytime drama has been on the air for 42 years.

Doug Davidson, who debuted as private investigator Paul Williams on The Young and the Restless in 1978, is the CBS soap’s longest-serving cast member.

The 66-year-old actor has been a part of the show for 42 years and appears to have no plans to leave anytime soon.

Melody Thomas Scott comes in a close second for the title of longest-serving member of the Young and the Restless cast.

For 41 years, Scott has played Nikki Newman, succeeding Erica Hope, who had played her until Scott took over in 1979.

Davidson confirmed in September 2018 that he was “not included” in The Young and the Restless’ new direction.

Following the resignation of executive producer and head writer Mal Young, CBS announced on February 19, 2019, that Davidson would be returning to the show in his role as Paul Williams.

Lee Phillip Bell and his late brother, William J Bell, created the CBS television soap opera The Young and the Restless.

It premiered on March 26, 1973, and half-hour episodes were broadcast five times a week.

It was extended to one hour on February 4, 1980.

The show’s first season was set in Genoa City, Wisconsin, and focused on two main families: the wealthy Brooks family and the poor Foster family.

After a series of recastings and departures, all of the original characters were written out except for Jill Abbott.

In their place, Bell brought in two other families, the Abbotts and the Williamses.

Over time, new families emerged, such as the Newmans, Winters, and Baldwin-Fishers.

