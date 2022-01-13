Who has the most Instagram followers?

On Instagram, who has the most fans?

INSTAGRAM was founded in 2010 and has since grown to become one of the world’s most popular social media platforms.

While many of us have only a few hundred Instagram followers, celebrities have amassed tens of millions, and fans are eager to see who has the most.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the top spot with over 389 million followers as of January 2022.

When it comes to Instagram followers, Cristiano Ronaldo is the undisputed king.

In 2018, he dethroned Selena Gomez, the previous champion.

She had the highest number of followers in both 2016 and 2017, gaining an additional 24 million in the year between.

However, the footballer took over with a massive 175.9 million followers at the time, compared to Selena’s 153.7 million.

He has now increased his lead to 389 million dollars.

Despite being the most popular person, Instagram’s official account has over 460 million followers, making it the most popular account on the platform.

Kylie Jenner became the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers in January 2022.