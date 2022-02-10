Who has the Weeknd dated in Hollywood?

The Weeknd sings about celebrities, but who has he dated?

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is well-known for his love life.

Sources first linked the R&B singer to an A-list actor in 2021, though this was unconfirmed.

Soon after, he released the song “Here We Go…Again,” which includes lyrics about dating “a movie star.” Is he talking about Selena Gomez or Angelina Jolie?

From 2015 to 2019, the “Lost in the Fire” singer dated model Bella Hadid on and off.

While this is his longest relationship, he received nearly the same amount of attention when he was dating Gomez.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez dated for about ten months, and even attended the Met Gala together.

Despite the fact that The Weeknd reconnected with Hadid after Gomez, his relationship with the Only Murders in the Building actress was strained.

Hadid unfollowed Gomez on social media, igniting rumors of a feud between the two celebrities.

What made this any different from any other celebrity hopping from one location to the next?

According to reports, Gomez’s close relationship with Gigi Hadid, Hadid’s sister, caused friction.

Hadid felt left out because she assumed she and her ex-boyfriend would reconcile soon (which, of course, they did).

When The Weeknd’s album was released in January 2022, fans noticed that it hinted at a new romantic relationship with a movie star.

He sings (via Genius):

And my new girl, she a movie star My new girl, she a movie star I loved her right, made her scream like Neve Campbell But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts’Cause baby girl, she a movie star Baby girl, she a movie star I promised myself I’d never fall but here we go again.

The Weeknd appears to be singing about his new “movie star” lady to an ex (possibly Hadid or Gomez).

The rumor mill is pointing to Jolie, an Oscar-winning actress.

Suspicion grew around The Weeknd and Jolie’s relationship after they were seen together multiple times in 2021.

Despite the fact that one source stated flatly that “they are not dating,” another implied that the…

