Who have Emma Watson’s Harry Potter boyfriends been?

EMMA Watson starred as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films and has since appeared in a number of other films.

The actress has a reputation for keeping her personal life private.

Francis Boulle and Emma Watson were briefly linked at the start of 2008, but he reportedly ended the relationship to avoid being labeled “the boyfriend of some child actress.”

According to Us Weekly, he said at the time, “I’ve always been an ambitious person and I want to achieve my own notoriety for what I’ve done.”

Emma and British financier Jay Barrymore were linked in August of 2008.

He is seven years her senior, and they allegedly broke up seven months after they started dating.

The couple broke up due to distance, according to sources at the time; Emma was at Brown University at the time, and Barrymore was in England.

In November of 2009, Emma and Rafael were seen at a New York Rangers game.

A few months later, in May of 2010, she and the Spanish musician reportedly called it quits.

George Craig, the lead singer of the English band One Night Only, and Emma met in 2010 while filming a Burberry campaign.

In July of that year, she appeared in his band’s music video for the song Say You Don’t Want It.

Emma and Johnny Simmons were spotted kissing in August 2011 after filming The Perks of Being a Wallflower together.

A source told Us Weekly at the time, “[They] were holding and hugging each other for a while and playfully kissing.”

In November of the same year, they allegedly split up.

In April of 2012, Emma and Will Adamowicz were seen kissing at the Coachella Music Festival.

They attended Brown and Oxford together before splitting up the following summer.

Matthew Janney and Emma were spotted together in the Caribbean in January of 2014.

The breakup was “horrendous,” Emma said in an interview with British Vogue.

After a year together, they reportedly decided to break up.

In the summer of 2015, while he was interning on Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Roberto Aguire and Emma Watson had a brief relationship.

They split up in September of the same year after deciding to stay friends.

After being seen together at a Broadway performance of Hamilton in October of 2015, Emma has been linked to Knight for nearly two years.

They reportedly broke up in 2017.

Chord Overstreet was rumored to be dating Emma in March of 2018.

They were only together for a short time,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.