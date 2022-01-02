Who have Halle Berry’s ex-husbands and boyfriends been?

Who has Halle Berry dated?

Halle Berry, an actress, is currently dating musician Van Hunt.

Prior to Hunt, Halle Berry’s previous relationships were more open to the public.

David Christopher Justice, 55, is a former professional baseball player in the United States, having played for the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, and Oakland Athletics.

He has two World Series rings and was named ALCS MVP in 2000.

Berry married Justice in 1993, but they divorced in 1997.

Justice is still haunted by his former relationship with Berry in 2015, nearly ten years after their breakup, as he revealed in a People interview in 2015.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘Isn’t that the dude who hit Halle Berry in the head?’ for the past 20 years,” Justice recalled.

“Halle has admitted to being in abusive relationships, but she doesn’t say who the abuser is, so I’m sure a lot of people assumed it was me for a long time.”

Justice has remarried since then.

He married Rebecca Villalobos in 2001.

Raquel, Dionisio, and JR are their three children.

Eric Benét, an American R&B soul singer-songwriter and actor, is 55 years old.

For his work, he has received four Grammy nominations so far.

Berry and Benét tied the knot in 2001.

He was previously married to Tami Stauff, with whom he had one child, India Brianne Jordan, who was born in 1991.

In 2005, Berry and Benet divorced.

Since then, he has remarried.

Manuela Testolini, with whom he married in 2011,

Amoura and India, the couple’s two children, were born to them.

In 2005, the Catwoman actress dated Gabriel Aubry, a Canadian model, for five years.

They met at a Versace photo shoot and have a 13-year-old daughter named Nahla Aubry.

Berry and Aubry had a long-term relationship but never married.

In 2021, Nahla’s parents agreed on child support terms.

Olivier Martinez is a 55-year-old French actor who was born in Paris.

He is best known for his roles in the French films Un, Deux, Trois, Soleil and Un, Deux, Trois, Soleil.

After meeting on the set of the action film Dark Tide in 2013, Barry and Martinez married in 2013.

They divorced in 2016, but have an 8-year-old son, Maceo Robert Martinez, whom they share.

Berry’s desire to relocate her daughter, Nahla, from Los Angeles to France, her then-fiancé’s homeland, resulted in a physical altercation between Aubry and Martinez.

Van Hunt, 51, is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and singer who Berry is currently dating.

Halle has been teasing her relationship with Hunt on social media for fans to enjoy since the summer of 2020, according to E! News.

In a private romantic ceremony, the 55-year-old actress married boyfriend Van Hunt…

