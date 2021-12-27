Who influenced the character of Phileas Fogg in Around the World in 80 Days?

Who was the inspiration for the character of Phileas Fogg in Around the World in 80 Days?

The life of a Londoner named Phileas Fogg is the focus of BBC One’s new exciting drama set in the 1800s.

What did we learn about the adventurer, and was he a real person?

David Tennant’s character, Phileas Fogg, was based on an American writer and world traveller named William Perry Fogg.

William was born in Exeter, New Hampshire, on July 27, 1826.

He published the letters he wrote home to share his real-life adventures.

Round the World: Letters from Japan, China, India, and Egypt was published in 1872, and it details Fogg’s experiences traveling by train.

Arabistan, or, The Land of the Arabian Nights, was the traveller’s second book, published in 1875.

The book chronicles his journey from Cairo to Baghdad via Egypt, Arabia, and Persia.

He died in New Jersey on May 8, 1909, after an adventurous lifetime of travel.

Phileas Fogg, a fictional character, is a wealthy and determined Englishman who enters into a wager with members of London’s Reform Club.

He wagers that he can travel around the world in 80 days or less, and they will pay him £20,000 if he succeeds.

He embarks on his journey with Passepartout, his French valet, Ibrahim Koma, who will accompany him throughout the adventure.

Fogg’s mission was nearly thwarted when he was apprehended by a detective named Fix as soon as he returned to England.

Fix mistook Fogg for a bank robber and set out to apprehend him.

Fogg is quickly found not guilty of the crime, and he achieves his goal.