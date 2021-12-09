Who is a Leo’s soulmate, and who do Leos find sexually appealing?

Who is a Leo’s soulmate, and who are Leos attracted to sexually?

Most Leos are born between July 23 and August 22 and have a natural leadership ability as well as a generous heart.

As a result, Geminis, Libras, Sagittariuses, and Aries are the most compatible with Leos.

Leos get along well with Geminis, Libras, and Sagittariuses, but Aries is their ideal partner.

They will be able to keep up with each other’s energy and wild ideas because they are both fire signs.

This also means that they will gravitate toward people who are similar to them.

Because both Leo and Aries are very individualistic and enjoy their freedom, they will be loyal in their relationship but will not cling to each other.

Aries is an adventurous sign, so you’ll find them in places where an adventure awaits.

Aries will often be found exploring and having fun in places such as a forest hike trail, mountains, or even just quiet farmlands.

Aries are, of course, sexually appealing to Leos.

There are, however, other options for Leos, such as Tauruses and Geminis.

Tauruses will admire Leos’ dynamic personalities, lavish you with compliments, and pay close attention to you physically.

So, if you’re looking for something different, consider a Gemini or Taurus.

