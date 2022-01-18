Who is Anna Croskrey, the wife of Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp?

Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Croskrey, is a Rams wide receiver.

The Los Angeles Rams selected wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the third round of the NFL Draft.

He had a historic regular season in 2021-22.

The wide receiver was instrumental in the team’s playoff berth, setting a number of franchise and league records, including breaking Calvin Johnson’s yards from scrimmage record.

Fans want to know more about Kupp’s life off the field now that his name is in the record books.

Here’s some more information on the athlete’s family, including his wife, Anna Croskrey.

Croskrey is one of Nathan and Veronica’s six children.

She graduated from Richland High School in 2012 after growing up in Richland, Washington.

Croskrey and Kupp met when they were teenagers, according to the New York Times, at a track meet.

When she walked by and Kupp asked for her phone number, he pretended to tie his shoe.

“I was sure I was going to marry her then,” he told the Times.

They married in 2015, after finishing their sophomore year at Eastern Washington University.

Kupp revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he has been asked several times if being married while still in college was difficult.

He responds that without Croskrey as his wife, he would not have been able to succeed.

Cooper Kupp of the Rams and his wife Anna on the red carpet at NFL Honors.

Croskrey earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications after majoring in Public Relations.

She has more than 13,000 followers on Instagram.

Craig Kupp, a former NFL quarterback, is Kupp’s father.

In 1990, the New York Giants selected his father in the fifth round of the draft.

He was also a member of the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys football teams.

Jake Kupp, the wide receiver’s grandfather, also played in the league.

The Cowboys selected him in the ninth round of the 1964 draft.

Until 1975, he was a guard for the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints.

In 1991, he was inducted into the Saints’ Hall of Fame after being named to the NFL All-Rookie team and the 25-year All-Time Team.

Kupp’s wife is also a sportswoman.

Croskrey was a standout athlete in high school and college…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp and his wife Anna on red carpet at NFL Honors. pic.twitter.com/0Utbe2H5xk — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) February 1, 2020