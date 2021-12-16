Who is ARoy, the O-Block rapper?

ARoy, the rapper from O-Block, who is he?

ARoy is one of many well-known rappers to have emerged from the city of Chicago.

ARoy is from Chicago’s O-Block, which is known as “the most dangerous block in the city.”

ARoy, whose real name was Avion D Givens, was a rapper from Chicago’s O-Block, which was notorious for being a dangerous neighborhood.

Lil Durk’s crew and record label, Only The Family (OTF), included the rapper in their ranks.

A 27-year-old man was shot at the Parkway Garden low-income development in the 6400 block of South Dr., according to the Chicago Police Department.

In Chicago, Illinois, Martin Luther King Jr.

ARoy was the person who died, they confirmed.

After getting into a fight with another man, the man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, ARoy was declared dead.

On December 13, there was a fatal shooting.

The homicide unit is still investigating the murder and hasn’t released any additional information, but the shooter, who fled the scene, has yet to be apprehended.

The Sun was able to confirm the victim’s identity after speaking with police.

“Aroy was so humble and funny and the best friend to us,” a friend told the Sun.

He was also a fantastic father.

His children will miss him terribly.

It’s incredibly difficult.”

He was a father of a young son and daughter, according to his friend.