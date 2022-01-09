Who is Audra Mari, Josh Duhamel’s fiancee?

JOSH DUHAMEL has proposed to Audra Mari.

Duhamel announced the news with his two-year girlfriend on Instagram on January 8th.

Audra Diane Mari, 28, is a model and beauty pageant winner from the United States.

In 2016, she was crowned Miss World America and represented the United States at Miss World.

She also competed in the Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants for North Dakota.

She finished second in each of the competitions.

Mari was born in Fargo, North Dakota on January 8, 1994, to a Filipino family.

Mari moved to Miami at the age of 20 to pursue her dream of modeling.

Following his split from now-ex-wife Fergie, she began dating actor Josh Duhamel in late 2019.

More to come.