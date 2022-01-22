Who is Barbara Morgan in ‘A Million Little Things,’ and is Jon PJ’s father?

Is Jon the father of PJ? Who is Barbara Morgan in ‘A Million Little Things’?

Barbara Morgan (Drea de Matteo) was at the center of the massive mystery that surrounded A Million Little Things Season 1.

After Jon Dixon’s (Ron Livingston) death, his friends tried to figure out why he committed suicide.

By the end of the first season, viewers had figured out that Barbara has a son named PJ (Chandler Riggs), who they believe is Jon’s child.

Barbara Morgan is one of those mysterious characters in A Million Little Things, whether you saw it when it first aired in 2018 or only recently discovered it.

Barbara Morgan was a close friend of Jon’s, and she was his roommate and friend, Dave’s girlfriend, so here’s a refresher on who she is and how she relates to today’s friend group: Barbara Morgan was a close friend of Jon’s, and she was his roommate and friend, Dave’s girlfriend.

Because of her relationship with Dave, Barbara is significant to Jon’s death in A Million Little Things.

Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak), Jon’s wife, is unaware of Dave or Barbara’s existence because it occurred before they met.

Dave and Jon both had tickets for American Airlines Flight 11, which took off from Logan Airport in Boston on September 1.

11th of September 2001

Jon, on the other hand, missed his flight because he dashed to an airport store to purchase some wine.

That plane, as the world recalls, was one of two used by terrorists to attack the World Trade Center in New York City.

Since that day, Jon has felt guilty, and his survivor guilt only grew in the aftermath of the attacks.

He never told Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak) or any of his friends what had happened.

Because it was too difficult for Jon to see Barbara after what had happened, they lost contact.

Season 3 Recap — The Refresher You Need Before Season 4 of ‘A Million Little Things’

Although the A Million Little Things Season 1 finale neatly wraps up the loose ends surrounding Barbara Morgan, it also raises another important question.

Although PJ Nelson grew up believing Mitch Nelson (Rhys Coiro) was his father, it is actually Jon’s friend Dave who is PJ’s father.

Before Jon, the sweater PJ used to determine paternity belonged to Dave.

Barbara and Mitch finally tell PJ the truth about his father, Dave, in the Season 2 finale of A Million Little Things.

Jon Dixon died in the first episode of A Million Little Things Season 1 as viewers will recall.

His friends, on the other hand, spent the whole season trying to figure out why he died.

It wasn’t just one thing that caused…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.