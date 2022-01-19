Who is Blippi, and why have they changed so much?

BLIIPI is one of the most popular YouTube channels for children in the world.

Fans, on the other hand, have noticed that the actor who usually plays the children’s entertainer has changed.

Stevin John started Blippi, a YouTube channel, in 2014 to provide edutainment to children ages 2 to 7.

Like his audience, the show features a childlike character with a curious and energetic demeanor.

Blippi is dressed in a beanie hat with orange and blue stripes, orange suspenders, a blue shirt, and an orange bow tie.

The channel has over 14 million subscribers and has received over 10 billion views since the show first aired.

Fans noticed in 2021 that Stevin was no longer playing Blippi, and that the role had been filled by another actor.

Although you’ll have to look very closely to tell the difference, actor Clayton Grimm is currently portraying the lovable character.

Clayton is already well-known to fans, as he portrays Blippi on the YouTube show’s international tour.

As a result, he’s been dubbed “Blippi from the live show.”

Stevin has stepped down from the role because he is expecting a child with his fiancée Alyssa Ingham.

In October 2021, he announced the news on Instagram with a photo of him kissing his fiancée while holding a strip of ultrasound photos.

“Parenthood coming 2022,” the soon-to-be father wrote alongside the snaps.

Blippi tries to explain everything he sees to kids in their own language by describing the object and its function.

Building sandcastles and learning sports are featured in some episodes, while tours of museums, playgrounds, and even farmhouses are featured in others.

He sings and choreographs new dances for the kids in the show, which includes musical elements.

Aside from the regular show, Blippi and Moonbug created Blippi Wonders, an animated series in which he embarks on various adventures.

Blippi the Musical is another option, in which he will perform his antics and adventures on stage.